В РПЦ резко осудили решение Вселенского патриарха Варфоломея, который назначил своих представителей на Украине

Это «беспрецедентно грубое вторжение на каноническую территорию Московского Патриархата», — говорится на сайте Русской православной церкви. В сообщении подчёркивается, что такие действия не останутся без ответа. Между тем Украинская православная церковь Киевского патриархата решение о назначении двух экзархов поддержала.

hrzn877 08 сентября 2018 | 01:17

Ну вот, теперь попы будут бороды друг другу драть - делёж территории. Как говорится, богу - богово, а человекам - человечье, и одно с другим не пересекается.

goga_s 08 сентября 2018 | 01:27

… видимо Моська смела, коле лает на Слона....

vitia_chao 08 сентября 2018 | 01:33

His All-Holiness reminded the congregation about spiritual and canonical rights of the Ecumenical Throne on the Ukrainian territory:

Let us not forget that Constantinople never ceded the territory of Ukraine to anyone by means of some ecclesiastical Act, but only granted to the Patriarch of Moscow the right of ordination or transfer of the Metropolitan of Kiev on the condition that the Metropolitan of Kiev should be elected by a Clergy-Laity Congress and commemorate the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Listen to what is mentioned in this regard in the Tome of autocephaly, which was granted by the Mother Church to the Church of Poland: “For it is written that the original separation from our Throne of the Metropolis of Kiev and of the two Orthodox Churches of Lithuania and Poland, which depend on it, and their annexation to the Holy Church of Moscow, in no way occurred according to the binding canonical regulations, nor was the agreement respected concerning the full ecclesial independence of the Metropolitan of Kiev, who bears the title of Exarch of the Ecumenical Throne...”

https://www.patriarchate.org/-/oikoumenikos-patriarches-einai-logikon-na-epithymomen-os-meter-ekklesia-ten-apokatastasin-tes-enotetos-tou-en-oukrania-dieremenou-ekklesiastikou-somat

idruker 08 сентября 2018 | 01:33

Гы:) Как непочтительно обошглись с Россией - явочным порядком отобрали у нее Украину и даже не спросили. Она то думала что только ей дозволено отбирать чужое имущество и полуостровы.

(комментарий скрыт)

